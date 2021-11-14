A good analogy for the temperatures this week could be like summiting a mountain. We stand at the ground today beginning out summit, we reach the peak on Tuesday, and trek down through the end of the week.
GOING UP: SUNDAY-TUESDAY
A small cold front moved through Sunday morning bringing light rain, this front will keep temperatures in the upper 40s for most of central Missouri with some 50s possible over southern Missouri.
On Monday, a warm front will begin to move through Missouri, kicking our temperatures up over 10 degrees from Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 60s over Mid-Missouri.
Tuesday will be the warmest of next week as the warm front continues to move further east. 70s looks likely area-wide with a few spots over western Missouri getting into the middle 70s.
COMING DOWN: WEDNESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND
Once we reach the peak on Tuesday, a cold front will quickly slide to the southeast through Missouri on Wednesday. The timing of this front is crucial, as once the front moves through the temperatures will fall quickly. As the front is expected to pass through Wednesday afternoon, we will hit our high of near 60 degrees in the morning, with temperatures falling through the afternoon. By Wednesday evening, we will likely be in the 40s.
Although the cold front will be strong, there will be little moisture to work with as the front passes through. However, some light rain is possible along the cold front Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will fall below freezing into Thursday morning. The high on Thursday is only staying in the 40s, similar to temperatures today.
Temperatures will moderate into next weekend with mid-50s, the average for mid-November.