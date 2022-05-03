High temperatures will be quite cool for your Tuesday as temps will remain around 15 degrees below average for early May.
Overnight rain has pushed east leaving us dry for the remainder of today and most of the day tomorrow. It will not be warm or sunny enough today for yards to start drying out from heavy rainfall last night.
Our next round of rain will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Then some dry time is expected for most folks on Thursday before more rain begins in the afternoon.
Thursday afternoon's storms could become strong to severe ahead of a warm front. As of now, we are expecting more heavy rain but we are still watching for the potential for these storms to strengthen.
Stray showers will linger through Friday morning but should clear up by Friday afternoon.
This weekend is looking dry and temperatures will be warmer with temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday and near 80 by Sunday.