We can finally say it: Spring is here! Say hello to longer daylight hours through the next several months. Thanks to a dominant high pressure system over the Great Lakes, today will feel a lot like spring with high temperatures this afternoon in the lower 60s. We will also see abundant sunshine and calm winds.
As of 4:37 AM CDT, we have officially crossed into the season of spring.Mother Nature is delighting us with sunshine & temperatures in the lower 60s today. Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/VOCZlXnXoR— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 20, 2021
WINDY END TO THE WEEKEND
Overnight, clouds and winds will begin to increase. These will be southerly winds that will help propel tomorrow's temperatures into the middle 60s, but today would be a good day to secure any of those outdoor belongings before winds could gust up to 25-35 MPH tomorrow.
As we enter into spring, it would also be a good idea to monitor the UV Index. As we see a more direct sun angle, sunburns will become more frequent. Today's index is at a 6 on a 0-11 scale, which is enough to burn your skin within an hour.
RAINY START TO THE WEEK
While it isn't April yet, we still need to watch for more March showers. Late on Monday, a low pressure system will move toward us. Now, the exact location & timing of the low isn't determined quite yet, but it is safe to say that Monday will be mostly dry. Rain chances will amp up near sunset and into Tuesday morning, finally coming to an end late on Tuesday. There is a chance that another wave of energy from this system could bring another rain chance by Thursday, but this looks to stay mostly to our south and east.
The Missouri River has crested across the area from the mid-week rain, but areas closer to St. Louis will need to keep monitoring river levels as this drains into the Mississippi River. The rain we would see Monday-Tuesday of this week will likely add less than an inch of rainfall. This will not be a large rain event to worry about, but it certainly won't help the flood situation.
A LOOK AHEAD
While a few small rain chances exist through the end of the week, Mid-MO should stay mostly dry with varying cloud cover. We are watching another low pressure system next weekend that could drop temperatures about ten degrees by the start of next week, so stay tuned.