We're halfway through the week! Enjoy the taste of spring we will see today as temperatures will reach the middle 60s.
However, the big weather story for today and tomorrow is the wind. Southerly winds could gust up to 35-40 MPH through Wednesday and Thursday, but this will allow temperatures Thursday to soar into the 70s.
The Wednesday weather story: WIND! If today is your trash day, make sure those trash cans are secure outside as winds could gust up to 35 MPH through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ua4RCdWhDj— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 18, 2020
Weekend rain chances
A change has been made to the weekend forecast, as a strong cold front inches towards Mid-MO. When I say "inches," I almost literally mean it, because this cold front is expected to move very slowly across the Upper Mississippi Valley before finally arriving in Mid-MO. That being said, we could see effects from this cold front for several days.
Rain looks to first make a threat to central Missouri on Friday afternoon. It is likely that we will see on-and-off showers Friday night all the way through Sunday evening. However, this also makes forecasting high temperatures for the weekend a little tricky, as it is hard to pinpoint the exact time of the cold front passage. We will keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.
A look ahead
The week of Thanksgiving looks pleasant! We are watching another rain system that could impact us on Tuesday, but right now, we're just looking at a few clouds and slightly above average temperatures for Thanksgiving Day.