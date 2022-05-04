Rain arrived for portions of central Missouri on Wednesday afternoon. It will continue overnight and through Thursday morning. Rain will be moderate at times.
We expect the system to cycle through as a driving mechanism weakens midday. This will provide a good chance for dry afternoon hours. In the evening, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move back in and continue in a scattered fashion overnight.
While do expect 1-2" for much of central Missouri; some areas may see up to 3". Since this accumulation is spread out over roughly 30 hours, flash flooding is not a high risk. However, some streams and localized areas may see higher levels and lead to water-covered roads. Remember to never cross a road covered in water.
Showers will continue off and on for Thursday night and then become fairly isolated on Friday. Therefore, the last day of the work week is looking cloudy with passing showers.
SUMMER-LIKE WEEK AHEAD
Have you been waiting patiently for more consistent warm weather? I have good news for you. Next week is looking well above average, in terms of temperature.
A developing ridge is likely to bring a bubble of very warm air into Missouri, allowing for much of the week to reach the 80s in the afternoons and only cool into the 70s and 60s for the mornings. If rain enters the forecast these temps may cool. At this time much of the week looks dry but a rainy day is possible, namely watching Wednesday for that slight chance.
Heat indices are expected to reach the 90s.