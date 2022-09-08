Summer-like temperatures will continue for the next few days before cooler air arrives for the back end of the weekend.
The weekend ahead starts warm with sunny skies, but an approaching cold front will bring cooler air and a rain chance for Sunday. I'll have the latest forecast on air for KOMU 8 News @ 5, 9 & 10PM.We'll have a 6PM newscast streaming only on all of our platforms due to football! pic.twitter.com/nSmlPCNe8y— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 8, 2022
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 60s, but we will quickly warm to the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon with sunny skies.
It’s looking dry and quiet for high school football games with temperatures in the 70s for the bulk of the evening.
Saturday is looking mainly dry, but we will see cloud cover increasing through the day as rain chances return on Saturday night into Sunday. These rain chances will be associated with a cold front that will bring passing showers and much cooler air for Sunday as highs reach the lower to middle 70s.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool on Monday as skies stay mostly cloudy, but temperatures are expected to warm quickly through the week with highs possibly returning to the upper 80s by the end of the week.