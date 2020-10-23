Temperatures reached 85 degrees Thursday, just a few degrees from the record of 88 set in 1899. Conditions will be significantly colder Friday with morning showers and storms. Freeze warnings are in effect for tonight.
A Colder Friday
This is the time of year when the 24-hour daily high temperature can be reached at midnight, versus the traditional afternoon high seen in summer months. That happened this morning when 12am temps were at 70 degrees in Columbia. By 5am, Columbia dropped to 54 degrees due to a cold front.
Temps will continue to drop this morning, falling to near 43 degrees by 9am with wind chills in the 30s.
Wind chills by lunch-time DO NOT look comfortable, in the mid 30s!It's going to feel about 50 degrees colder than yesterday... pic.twitter.com/rzqyTRbeUP— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 23, 2020
More Rain & Storms
This week has featured a major rebound in rainfall number for Missouri, accumulating around one to three inches since Sunday.
Showers and storms are likely this morning with another estimated rain accumulation of 0.25" to 0.75" possible through the afternoon when rain will exit central Missouri
Freeze Warning
Due to clearing skies and frigid conditions setting in tonight, the national weather service has issued a Freeze Warning for west and northwest Missouri where temperatures are likely to drop below freezing.
A freeze watch is in effect for Columbia, Fulton and Mexico where temperatures could drop to near freezing, but are on average expected to remain at or above 32 degrees. Expect frost in these locations.
If you have potted plants, or outdoor perennials sensitive to cold weather, bring them inside or cover them up or the freezing conditions could permanently damage these plants!
Freeze warnings in effect for western Missouri tonight, Freeze watch for Columbia, Fulton and MexicoTiming: Friday night -Saturday Morning@KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/uUZ7v2fVnO— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 23, 2020
Weekend Outlook
Saturday looks great! Sunshine will be back and overall is a cool, quiet day. Looks for more vibrant color changes on leaves. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sunday is a return of clouds and occasional rain showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s.
Something "interesting" for next week
It is rare to get winter weather this time of year, but mother nature does weird things and the air upstairs in the atmosphere will be cold enough to cause a phase change of water vapour from liquid rain, to possibly something frozen Tuesday morning.
We are not expecting any accumulating wintery precipitation, just more of an observational scene. Traditionally, wintry precipitation due to passing October and November cold fronts are messy and not cold enough for snow crystal formation. This leads to frozen rain droplets (sleet), or snow pellets.