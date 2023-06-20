Temperatures won’t undergo any dramatic changes through the week as highs rage in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will start in the middle 60s with highs warming to the upper 80s in the afternoon. Heat Index will be a slight factor, with feels like temperatures around 90°.
LOOKING AHEAD
Summer begins on Wednesday, and it ironically looks like the coolest day of the next 8, with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will be noticeable for Wednesday, but will drop for the end of the week. Don’t get used to the lower humidity because it won’t stick around for long.
Heading towards the weekend temperatures are expected to reach the 90s with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast on Sunday. No meaningful or significant rain chance is expected