A cool, cloudy pattern will be with us for the next few days. More storms are in our forecast later this week.
Rain from last night has now moved east and out of the KOMU 8 viewing area. Rainfall was heavy at times and will continue to lead to swollen creeks and streams where minor flooding could be possible in shallow flood plains.
It will likely still be very soggy out in yards, but if the lawn needs mowed, you have a couple of day to attempt firing up your garden tools - Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will be cool today and with breezy north winds, it will be chilly enough for jackets all day with highs only in the middle 50s this afternoon.
Wednesday will be another mainly cloudy and breezy day, but temps will be warmer with highs returning to the middle 60s.
Our next round of wet weather will be Wednesday night through Thursday morning and again Thursday afternoon.
These storms on Thursday afternoon may have a chance to become strong to severe as a warm front approaches the region to our south. Dew points will climb into the 50s/60s, combined with moderate jet stream winds overhead could lead to severe weather potential. As of now, you can for sure expect more heavy rain.
Rain showers will again linger Thursday night through Friday before clearing up Friday afternoon.
Finally, a dry and sunny weekend appears possible and temperatures will be warmer over the weekend too with highs in the 70s, potentially near 80 by Sunday.