We are all done with winter weather for some time, but the after effects are still here - slick travel.
Road conditions will gradually improve today as temperatures rise in the 20s this afternoon and with salts/treatments applied to roads.
Already as of 11am, there has been a significant improvement to road conditions which should lead to a relatively smooth evening commute home. Just remember that turning lanes, exit ramps and those j-turns may be slick.
We had a lot of morning clouds which means temps will not reach the freezing mark today (32º) so melting of ice only happens thanks to some afternoon sunshine/ Highs today near 30 this afternoon with lows in the upper 10s tonight.
Good news: Temps will be trending much warmer over the weekend and next week. We will slowly reach 40 degrees Saturday, near 50 degrees Sunday. next week will be even warmer with highs generally in the middle to upper 50s, possibly the lower 60s.
Also, there is no chance for precipitation until next Friday where temperatures are already forecast to be in the 60s late next week, removing any chance for winter weather over the next 8 days.
The True/False Film Fest is upcoming next weekend and extended forecast temperatures will be it the 50s/60s for Thursday and Friday's showing. Cooler weather with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. While relatively dry weather is expected, there may be a chance for rain Friday.