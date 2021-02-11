Hard to believe it will get even colder this upcoming weekend, but things are looking that way...
Going to be brisk this morning and thanks to some late evening snow, a new layer of slick snow coats roads and car windshields...Avg. AM wind chills around -1 F #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/FMUUtwigCX— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 11, 2021
Late evening snow from Wednesday night has left an additional dusting to 1/4" of snow on cars and roads and will lead to additional slick travel conditions this morning. The good news is that snowfall appears done for Thursday and Friday.
EXTREME COLD THIS WEEKEND
Here we go! Single digit temps are forecast for this weekend and wind chills may reach -10 to -20 in some locations of Missouri. These will be dangerous values and frostbite is a concern.
There are slight chances for snow on Saturday where around 1/2" to 1" snowfall will be possible.
ANOTHER SNOW SYSTEM NEXT WEEK?
There is a possibility for accumulating snow on Monday and Tuesday of next week, but this system appears to be mainly focused on Arkansas and Tennessee, Kentucky and the Ohio River Valley.
Overall, the cold weather still sticks around even through next week where it does not look like temps will rise above freezing until next weekend. At least temps will be warmer than 20 degrees...Stay tuned!