Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.
As of 4am, snow showers continue to exit the region and head east. The accumulating snow is just about done in central MissouriWatch for slushy, slick roads this morning! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/H3Kd9bKSxi— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
Taken earlier this morning…lots of snow on the grass, but roads are just wet as ground temperatures are still pretty warm in central Missouri. As always, this is inclement weather so drive carefully this morning and assume roads may be slick, especially bridges! #mowx pic.twitter.com/YVC3Sdthn1— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
TRACKING THE SNOW
The precipitation will gradually change over to snow during the overnight hours lasting into Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow will come to an end by early-morning Tuesday, but flurries will be possible during the day as cloud cover continues.
ACCUMULATION
Most locations in central Missouri will see around 1” of snowfall accumulation. Areas along and north of I-70 will have the potential for 1-2" of snowfall with isolated locally higher amounts of up to 3". This will be a wet, heavy snow and will compact.
TRAVEL
Ground temperatures are still fairly warm from the abnormally warm temperatures observed last week. Warmer ground temperatures combined with marginal temperatures in the 30s mean that most locations that see impacts to travel will be elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. As snowfall rates pick up, we could see a slushy accumulation on roadways. Caution will be needed during the Tuesday morning commute.
As skies clear up tonight, temperatures will cool in the middle 20s and will freeze any standing water from snow run-off. This may mean there could be ice on roads Wednesday morning
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned!