Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has a Storm Mode Index of 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Monday night into Tuesday morning because "there could be issues and you'll want to stay updated." #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CshO0Elt4t— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 14, 2022
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 20s. Wind chills are expected to range from 15-20°. As we head into the afternoon we are going to warm to the middle 40s with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Mid-Missouri is expected to stay dry during the day with precipitation chances increasing overnight.
TRACKING THE SNOW
Precipitation is expected to begin during the late evening on Monday as a rain/snow mix with temperatures holding in the middle to upper 30s.
The precipitation will gradually change over to snow during the overnight hours lasting into Tuesday morning. Snow should come to an end by mid-morning Tuesday, but flurries will be possible during the day as cloud cover continues.
EVENT CONFIDENCE AND UNCERTAINTY
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has high confidence that this event will happen Monday night into Tuesday. The main issue we’ll be watching during this event is the mixed precipitation. The longer mixed precipitation lingers, the lighter the snowfall accumulation potential.
Temperatures will be “marginal” during this event, meaning that we are expected to remain in the 30s during the duration of the snowfall. A single degree of temperature change could cause changes to the forecast. That said, temperatures don’t need to be below freezing for snow and we are expected to be cold enough for a transition to all snow.
Additionally, we will be watching dry air that will try to work into this system on the back end. Any dry air could help limit snowfall totals.
ACCUMULATION
Most locations in central Missouri will see a dusting to 1” of snowfall accumulation. Areas along and north of I-70 will have the potential for locally higher amounts of up to 2”.
Adjustments to this forecast are possible.
TRAVEL
Ground temperatures are still fairly warm from the abnormally warm temperatures observed last week. Warmer ground temperatures combined with marginal temperatures in the 30s mean that most locations that see impacts to travel will be elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. As snowfall rates pick up, we could see a slushy accumulation on roadways. Caution will be needed during the Tuesday morning commute.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned!