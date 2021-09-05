Many of us in Mid-MO experienced a taste of fall yesterday, a good soaking rain with temperatures in the 70s. Rainfall totals ranged from a few tenths of an inch of rain over northern Missouri to over 2+" further south.
This will be the last time we see rain for at least the next 8 days. The week ahead will feature sunshine, warm temperatures, and overall gorgeous conditions for early September.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Labor Day is a holiday that weather-wise can be a toss-up in central Missouri. This year, however, I do not think you can find much to complain about. Today will be all about the cool front that moved through this morning, temperatures will struggle to reach the 80s for some of us this afternoon. With the exception of a few clouds in the afternoon, sunshine will prevail.
On Labor Day itself, temperatures will be a little warmer into the middle to upper 80s. Sunshine will also dominate through the day.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Three factors will remain constant through the week ahead: Sunshine, dry conditions, and low humidity.
The changing factor this week will be temperatures. Tuesday will see us make a run at 90° before a cold front moves through overnight bringing our temperatures back down. This cold front will be dry, can not rule out a sprinkle or two but the dry conditions will prevent any wider rain changes. The temperature change will be notable, as temperatures fall into the lower 80s on Wednesday and lows in the 50s. Then we steadily warm back up into the upper 80s by the weekend.
BEYOND THE 8-DAY
Looking into the middle of September. The warmer than average temperatures will continue (the average high is 83-84).
Drier conditions will also remain in place with rain chances below average, this does not mean it will not rain at all through the middle of the month, but compared to average it looks to be drier than typical Septembers in central Missouri.