Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.

Snow showers from earlier this morning have now tapered off and is east of the region. Light snow flurries are still possible this afternoon.

ACCUMULATION

Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow and compacted.

TRAVEL

Ground temperatures are still warmer than freezing so all of the snow will melt on contact with the pavement. However, this will change tonight.

Travel Details.png

As skies clear up tonight, temperatures will cool in the middle 20s and will freeze any standing water from snow run-off. This may mean there could be ice on roads Wednesday morning. Be mindful of patchy black ice on roads, bridges and overpasses as any standing water will freeze overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned! 

8 Day PM.png

