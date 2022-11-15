Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.
Taken earlier this morning…lots of snow on the grass, but roads are just wet as ground temperatures are still pretty warm in central Missouri. As always, this is inclement weather so drive carefully this morning and assume roads may be slick, especially bridges! #mowx pic.twitter.com/YVC3Sdthn1— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
Snow showers from earlier this morning have now tapered off and is east of the region. Light snow flurries are still possible this afternoon.
ACCUMULATION
Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow and compacted.
Preliminary snowfall totals from across central Missouri. This turned out to be a 1-3" snow, most receiving around 2"Notably higher #snow totals around 4" in Osage and Gasconade counties #mowx @komunews pic.twitter.com/sRebpkFFOp— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
TRAVEL
Ground temperatures are still warmer than freezing so all of the snow will melt on contact with the pavement. However, this will change tonight.
As skies clear up tonight, temperatures will cool in the middle 20s and will freeze any standing water from snow run-off. This may mean there could be ice on roads Wednesday morning. Be mindful of patchy black ice on roads, bridges and overpasses as any standing water will freeze overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned!