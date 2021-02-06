Snow has moved out of the area, leaving us with slick roads and frigid temperatures overnight. Let's break down the latest forecast.
Saturday Night
Temperatures overnight will fall into the single digits. Wind chills by tomorrow morning may be in the single digits below zero. If you're travelling, please use caution tonight and tomorrow morning. The very cold temperatures will make road salt ineffective, allowing roads to stay slippery for longer. There's also a wind chill advisory in effect for Monroe and Macon counties (wind chills may reach -15 there).
Sunday: Another Brief Chance of Snow
Sunday will be cloudy and cold across the region. Highs will only reach the upper 10s to lower 20s. Additionally, another disturbance will be passing through, bringing a chance of snow to areas near and north of I-70.
Similarly to today, this snow will be fighting dry air at the surface. This round will not have as much energy going for it as Saturday's round will, but it could still churn out a dusting to an inch for regions along and north of I-70. The highest totals (closer to the 1/2 - 1 inch range) should be found near HWY 36.
Now, that's enough for our weather -- what about down in Tampa Bay, where the Chiefs will take on the Buccaneers? Well, it'll be A LOT warmer, with gametime temperatures in the 60s. Go Chiefs!
The Week Ahead: Cold & Active
If you're hoping for the warmer air to return (like me), then this forecast will unfortunately be a disappointment. We'll "warm up" to the middle 20s on Monday, when yet another quick-moving system will give us a glancing blow. Some brief snow showers and even freezing drizzle is possible with that system. Accumulations - if there are any - look minor.
After that, we descend into the teens for highs and single digits for lows. A reinforcing shot of arctic air is likely for next weekend, which may send our lows down into the negatives. I am not looking forward to this!
As the cold air continues to ooze into mid-MO, we're also going to be dealing with an active weather pattern. We'll have small snow chances Sunday, Monday, and potentially even Tuesday and Wednesday. The jet stream is sitting right to our south, allowing these disturbances to keep coming through and giving us glancing blows.
These are "papercut" type systems which produce mainly nuisance effects. Additionally, these types of storms do not become predictable until less than 24 hours out. That means that we'll have to take this forecast day-by-day, and you will want to stay updated.
As we turn to the extended outlook, there just doesn't seem to be any relief in sight. This is a very persistent pattern, one which may last for the next one to two weeks. But don't worry, the warm air will return... someday.
Have a great rest of your weekend, and stay safe!