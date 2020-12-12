Good afternoon! We had rather dreary conditions today, with a high temperature of 45 in Columbia. The time of that high? Around midnight. Things have been steadily cooling ever since, with afternoon readings down into the 30s. We'll go in-depth about the next few days below.
Tonight
It'll remain fairly calm overnight. Temperatures will continue their gradual fall through the 30s, ultimately ending up around 30 by tomorrow morning. A stray flurry or sprinkle may occur this evening, but it'll be dry otherwise.
Sunday
More interesting weather will take shape for our Sunday. A low pressure system will quickly move out of the Rocky mountains and take a path through northern Texas and the deep South.
This storm system won't have significant impacts for our area, but folks in Kansas, Oklahoma, and southern Missouri will see snow out of this.
Tomorrow morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. As the day wears on, the mercury will steadily climb back into the upper 30s. By afternoon, temperatures may flirt with 40 beneath a persistent layer of clouds.
As we approach mid to late afternoon, the storm system to our south could spread enough moisture into mid-MO to produce some flakes or a brief wintry mix. If this happens, it will likely be confined to areas along and south of Highway 50. The chance is only at 30%, since any snowflakes will have a lot of dry air to fight through before hitting the ground.
Regardless of whether or not we see snow, there should not be any impacts. Temperatures in the upper 30s and the light nature of the precipitation will prevent it from accumulating. It'll be a different story for Oklahoma, Kansas, and southwestern Missouri, where a few inches of snow are likely.
The Upcoming Week
Monday currently looks dry and chilly, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. I think we'll see the sun, but it will be limited.
For Tuesday, clouds will spread in out ahead of our next disturbance. As this disturbance slides by to our south Tuesday night into Wednesday, it will likely generate precipitation in the form of snow.
Exactly where this ends up has yet to be determined, but it does appear that portions of mid-MO may see some snow Tuesday night. Please stay with us as we know more, since the track of this system will determine who gets what.
Beyond Tuesday, temperatures look to embark on a warming trend. We may hit the upper 40s to near 50 by next weekend.
Enjoy your evening!