Iowa and Nebraska got blasted by snow Monday. Regions just to our north received well over 6 to 12 inches of snow while we received heavy rain and occasional drizzle.
Rainfall totals from Monday's showers totaled around 0.50" to 2.00" rainfall accumulation. Flash flooding was reported just south of Lake of the Ozarks with around 2.00" to 3.00" rainfall reported.
Quick morning snow showers will be possible over northern Missouri this morning until 9am. We are not expecting much accumulation from this, maybe around 0.25" snow in total.
(5:15am) Snow flurries and even some snow showers possible over northern Missouri this morningMaybe a quick dusting of accumulation possible out of this through 9am #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/xdSchCnBHn— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 26, 2021
SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT - WED. MORNING
Another chance for snow arrives late tonight, after 10pm and will last until mid-Wednesday morning. These snow showers are not expected to be heavy, but accumulations are expected.
Snow accumulations will be around a dusting to 1" in most locations of central Missouri. Areas in western Missouri may receive up to 2" if snow crystals become large enough.
Overall, temperatures over the next 8 days will remain above normal for this time of year.