Friday
Last night's rain in southern Missouri is expected to move south this morning, allowing for a dry morning commute. However, with the rain we have received over the past few days, a few of our southern counties have various flood warnings. Widespread rain across the entire state is expected to return this afternoon, leaving the day with minimal dry time.
So, make sure you've got a raincoat with you when you head out today, even if it's not raining when you leave your house! You'll want to dress warm as well, as highs stay in the mid 40s today.
The Weekend
As the rain from Friday moves off to our northeast, Saturday morning will have fewer precipitation chances. Northern Missouri could pick up a few showers or flurries, but will dry out quickly after. Sunshine increases throughout the day, and Sunday continues the trend, allowing us to finally see some sunshine. This will fuel our warm up into the mid 50s this weekend.
As the weekend comes to a close, rain chances return Sunday night. This could lead to some light rain for the Monday morning commute, but the atmosphere has been trending dryer in recent days, giving hope for a completely dry Monday.
Next Week
Temperatures are looking warmer for the last few days of March as highs near 60 degrees by Wednesday. Looking towards the end of the week, rain chances begin to pop up again. So, if you haven't been a fan of the rainy conditions this week, make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine that's due in the next few days.