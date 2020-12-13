Classic Missouri weather...near 70° three days ago, only reaching the upper 30s this weekend. A lot of us saw rain on Friday, but winter precipitation is possible later today and again Tuesday night. Let's talk about what we're watching.
Most of Missouri will be dry today, but areas closer to Springfield and southern Missouri are likely to see flurries and sleet within the late morning and afternoon (11am-6pm). No impacts are expected--at most, a dusting on grassy & elevated surfaces within Mid-MO. pic.twitter.com/Xuawc3oPLs— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 13, 2020
As I mentioned yesterday, the culprit of today's precipitation chances is a Colorado Low. This is a low pressure system that forms on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains near Colorado. The interesting thing about these systems is that they typically carry a lot of moisture, but in very specific locations. The track of the low pressure system is the biggest factor in who sees this precipitation. Today's system looks to track well to our south and carry moisture as northward as southern Missouri.
Today's high temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so this snow will have to fight a lot of warm air near the surface once it arrives in Missouri. I think that flurries will end up turning to sleet at some point, but NO impacts are expected from this system. The only problem I could see is reduced visibility if snowflakes were to fall fast enough, but this should only occur near Springfield. Areas SOUTH of HWY 50 should be monitoring the radar today; Jefferson City, Columbia and areas to the north do not need to worry about any precipitation today.
Another system has the potential to bring snowflakes to more of Mid-MO Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, models suggest that this system will likely fall apart by the time it gets here. Flurries are still possible during this time period, and the bulk of this moisture will stay to the west and south. Plus, temperatures are expected to get down into the middle 20s, so snowfall would be supported in our atmosphere. We will be monitoring this over the next few days, so stay tuned.
Other than that, expect a warm-up into next weekend! The first day of winter is 8 days away, and it looks like we should start the season about ten degrees above-average. This is also your friendly reminder that Christmas is 12 days away if you haven't finished (or even started) your holiday shopping yet.
Can you believe that the first day of winter is just 8 days away? This weekend has felt a lot like winter, but a warming trend suggests that we will start the season about 10 degrees above-average. 2021 will be here in less than 3 weeks! pic.twitter.com/aboyyQ3SK5— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 13, 2020
The rest of the 8 Day Forecast looks relatively dry with a good amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. There is another rain chance (just rain since temperatures will be warm) Friday night into Saturday that we'll keep an eye on this week.