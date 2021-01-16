Good afternoon! We're fresh off a wintry Friday, and although we don't see any accumulating snow in the near future, we are still looking at an active weather pattern coming down the pike. Read on for the detailed forecast!
Tonight & Sunday: Clouds + Flurries
Overcast skies will hang tough Saturday night and through the day Sunday. We are on the back edge of the system responsible for Friday's snow. What little energy is left in that system may create a few flurries or light snow showers tonight and Sunday.
The best chance to see flakes will be from Columbia and points north and east. We aren't looking at any significant accumulations, though I can't rule out a few places seeing a light dusting of snow. This will sure keep us in a wintry mood these next twenty-four hours.
Highs Sunday will only reach the middle 30s beneath overcast skies, with stray flurries and light snow showers possible through mid afternoon.
The Week: Active Pattern & a Warm-Up
The first stop on our "active pattern" itinerary will be Monday (MLK Jr. Day). Computer models show a very small system passing through just to our north. Moisture will be limited, but there are good indications that this system could squeeze out some light rain and/or snow Monday afternoon.
Our chances of precipitation are currently only at 20%, but that may change as we get closer. This is one of those situations where it'll probably be Sunday afternoon or even Monday morning before we have a good idea as to what will happen, so check back often. These types of systems are notoriously hard to predict more than 24 hours out.
The brief passing system Monday afternoon will usher in a cold front, causing Tuesday's highs to be a bit chillier: only the middle to upper 30s. Then, winds will switch around to the south and pipe in some warmer air for Wednesday. If you're a fan of the sunshine, Wednesday will be your day.
Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle 40s to near 50.
Thursday into Friday, a bigger storm system is likely to move by to our south. We currently look to be on the far northern edge of its influence, but there's yet another small chance for rain and/or a few flakes Thursday and Thursday night. Once again, we'll know more as it gets closer. If the storm system is further north than it looks right now, our chances for precipitation will go up.
Casting our attention ahead to next weekend, there is - yes - another storm system to watch out for. It's far too early to talk timing or impacts, but some wet or even wintry weather is possible by next Sunday. We will keep you apprized as the week goes on.
Have a wonderful night!