Enjoy a day in the 40s today as we will may not see this warm of a day for the rest of the year!
It is about to get cold. We'll focus on that later...Meanwhile, today there will be some morning fog as yesterday's storm system is still clearing out of the state. temps are holding in the 40s this morning, but could drop in the 30s for a few hours as skies continue to clear. We may get some early morning sunshine, too!
Upper level energy is heading this way, so more clouds and some spot showers are possible around midday with a wind picking up out from the west. Temperatures this afternoon will warm back in the middle to upper 40s.
Tonight, it gets cold. Winds will become breezy out from the north...Temperatures Thursday morning will be near freezing and during the day will only reach the upper 30s. We could see snow flurries tomorrow.
Friday and Saturday will be even colder with highs in the lower 30s. By Sunday, a slight warm-up will begin where temps late weekend will jump back to near 40 degrees. Overall, the next few days will be dry with passing clouds & sunshine.
Next week will be even colder...A storm system will move through Missouri on Monday. Precipitation (like snow in social media posts) is not expected early next week at this time.
Nope. This system is all about the arctic air and is expected to usher in frigid conditions for the rest of Christmas week and Christmas weekend. We are talking daytime temps only reaching the lower 20s...Nightly temps in the single digits for several days - A cold snap.