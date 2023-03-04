The Weekend
As another weekend warmup is on the horizon, mid-Missouri is seeing reduced visibility this morning. With a dense fog alert in southern Missouri and most of the state seeing fog, get ready to turn those high beams if you're heading out early.
Today we'll warm up into the upper 50s as cloud cover decreases throughout the day. Sunday is looking even warmer as we'll push into the lower 60s in the afternoon. However, prepare for a breezy end to the weekend as sustained winds range from 15-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph. If you're headed out to enjoy the warmer weather, you might want to take the opportunity to take a kite with you!
Next Week
Warmer temperatures continue into Monday as highs near 70 degrees. Tuesday will bring a quick cooldown and increasing cloud cover with highs in the low 50s. The rest of the week will stay with a cooler trend of high temperatures in the 40s, along with overnight lows around 32 degrees. You'll want to have a heavy coat on hand for these upcoming freezing mornings!
Precipitation chances return Wednesday as our next weather system moves in. As temperatures near the freezing line, it is possible that we get to see a bit of rain and snow. I'm keeping an eye on it, so make sure to keep checking back in with us as it gets closer. All in all, expect a wet and possibly slushy end to next week.