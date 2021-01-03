Last night marked the last of the winter weather within the last few consecutive days. However, there is still a dusting on some back roads, turning lanes, on/off ramps and bridges/overpasses, so use caution on the roads today. Plus, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of Mid-MO until noon, providing visibilities less than a quarter mile in some areas.
Sunday-Monday fog
It would be ideal to put off Sunday errands until this afternoon after the fog lifts and more melting can occur. However, low-level clouds will inhibit much warming through the afternoon. Temperatures should warm into the upper 30s this afternoon, feeling like the lower 30s with minimal sunshine.
Fog is likely to build back into Mid-MO this evening, providing lesser visibilities for Monday morning. Fun fact: the type of fog we're seeing is called advection fog, and the snow currently on the ground contributes to it! Calm winds will shift out of the south today and tomorrow, which provides warm, moist air from the south close to the ground to collide with the cool air given off by the snowfall on the ground.
Wednesday-Thursday rain
The southerly winds will contribute to warmer temperatures over the next few days. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. However, a low pressure system wants to track across southern Missouri on Wednesday. If you recall, a low pressure system is what provided the winter weather we saw over the New Year's holiday. With temperatures expected to stay well above freezing most of the time, this should just be a rainfall event for us with up to an inch collected. However, if this system sticks around Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will cool to the freezing mark where a rain/snow mix is possible early on Thursday. Right now, little to no impacts are expected.
A look ahead
After Wednesday's system passes through the state, temperatures will cool back down to average for next weekend. Clouds are expected to stick around, and it is possible that we could see a few more precipitation chances into early next week. As always, we'll keep you updated.