Mid-MO woke up to widespread & dense fog this morning, and it hasn't budged much through the midday hours. Most areas couldn't see more than three car-lengths in front of them! The Dense Fog Advisory has been extended until 3 PM to most of central, northern and eastern Missouri due to reduced visibility continuing throughout the day.
The science behind this stubborn fog is warm southwesterly wind colliding with the cold air emitted by the snow & ice on the ground. Once winds begin to shift out of the northwest this afternoon, visibility should slightly improve before the sun sets. Fog is likely to build back into the area overnight and into tomorrow morning.
Expect a gloomy start to Tuesday, but sunshine should make a brief appearance tomorrow afternoon, allowing temperature to warm into the 40s.
MID-WEEK SYSTEM
Our attention now turns to another low pressure system that wants to make its way across the Midwest through Wednesday and Thursday. As of today, the bulk of the precipitation wants to stay primarily over southern and western Missouri and fall Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Temperatures at this time would be near freezing, so a rain/snow mix is likely to fall. This system doesn't look very impressive at this point in time, and low precipitation accumulations are being output by many model runs. This is a system to pay attention to over the next few days, so stay tuned.
A LOOK AHEAD
Clouds are expected to stick around Mid-MO through the rest of the 8 Day Forecast with temperatures in the middle 30s into next weekend. We'll be watching another weak system wanting to inch towards us on Sunday.