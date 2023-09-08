Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning, light jackets are needed out the door! Some patchy fog is around so maybe add some time for your morning commute.
Mostly Clear, Fall-feel for Football
For your Friday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with low humidity and mostly clear skies.
Friday night football games will feel great! Temperatures will be in the 70s with low humidity and a light breeze out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Gameday Forecast
Mizzou plays Saturday night at home. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s during the afternoon with 70s by the time kickoff comes around. Sunday will bring temperatures again in the lower 80s.
Rain Next Week
Rain chances uptick late Monday into Tuesday. I do not think this will be drought-busting rain, but I think everyone has a good chance of seeing rain at some point during that time. Stay tuned.