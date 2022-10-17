This will be a cold start to the week as temps will struggle to reach the 50s for the next few days. The NWS has also issued freeze warnings for Missouri.
Get ready for a chilly morning! Temps to start your Monday will be in the middle 30s. Frost advisories were issued due to the cool temps. Winds will be noticeable and breezy at times today so expect wind chills!
'Feels-like' temps will be down in the 20s/30s this morning, only 'feeling' as warm as 45 degrees this afternoon with strong wings from out of the northwest at 10-20mph. Daytime highs around 50 degrees today.
FREEZE WARNINGS
Nightly temps will get cold. Near record lows. Overnight lows are expected in the middle 20s causing a hard freeze across central Missouri on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. If you have any annuals, herbs or potted trees/plants you will need to bring them inside to prevent killing the plant.
The rest of the week does appear warmer, but we could see another round of frost into Thursday morning as temps will still be in the lower to middle 30s. Nightly temps will be in the lower 40s by this weekend.
Records are presumably safe, but could be tied this week. Tuesday's record low is 25º set in 1952 and Wednesday's record low is 22º set in 1972.
There will be a warm-up heading into the weekend and by Friday and Saturday we could reach the 70s for daytime highs once again. Next week, on average, looks warmer too and possibly wetter! The next best chance for rain will be around Monday (10/24) of next week.