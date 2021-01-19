A few areas up north of I-70 received snow yesterday. Even parts of the Columbia area picked up on the snow activity. Looks like we are done with wintry weather for a few days (read more about the winter storm expected late weekend below).
Dense fog in western Missouri from Columbia to Kansas City, and the Lake of the Ozarks until 10am.Temps are near 28 degrees, so this is freezing fog which is freezing to windshieldshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/B1nzBnciNS— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 19, 2021
Areas of heavy, dense fog have developed overnight, especially from Columbia to Kansas City and will lead to reduced visibility until 10am when fog is expected to lift.
The Lake of the Ozarks has also been included in Dense Fog advisories which are in effect until 9am.
SUNSHINE IS BACK TOMORROW!
That's right! And it's about time. It's been since Thursday of last week when we last had a sky full of sunshine. That's nearly 6 days ago! Think of all the snow we have had in that time.
Most of the snow will melt Wednesday and Thursday as air temps are also expected to rise. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s, but breezy winds will only get wind chill highs in the lower to middle 40s.
LATE-WEEKEND SYSTEM
A large storm system will move through the central United States on Sunday, bringing rain and snow for much of the Midwest. Temps have been trending warmer in each consecutive computer model simulation and means we should receive mainly rain Sunday, followed by a slight chance for light rain on Monday.
It could actually be warm enough for thunderstorms over Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. We are still too many days out to know if this means severe weather. We will know more on that by Friday.
Snow appears to be trending out of the forecast due to temperatures remaining above freezing until moisture exits Missouri. any snow looks to stay in Iowa and far northern Missouri.