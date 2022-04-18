Clear skies will continue through the overnight hours and temperatures are going to drop to the lower 30s. This temperature drop, combined with calming winds will result in the formation of frost. If you have plants outside you will want to bring them in or cover them.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s with abundant sunshine overhead. Skies will become cloudy through the day with highs warming to the middle 50s.
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon, but there will be a lot of dry air overhead, meaning the chance of rainfall is very limited.
A WARMING TREND & AN ACTIVE PATTERN
Rain chances will increase Tuesday night as moisture overcomes dry air. Widespread rain will move in for Wednesday. Showers will be fairly light, but could produce downpours at times. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday night.
Rain chances will continue into Wednesday night with drier conditions kicking in for Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day on Thursday, but chances will increase overnight before winding down through Friday.
Temperatures will be significantly warmer with highs reaching the lower 80s on Friday afternoon.
Additional chances of showers and thunderstorms are set to arrive into the weekend followed by some cooler air. We’ll be watching the forecast and keeping you updated.