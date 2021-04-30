A cold front passed through Missouri early Thursday morning and the past 24+ hours have been about the 'advection' of mild, less humid air into Missouri. A high pressure system has now parked over southern Missouri and is locking in great weather for today!
A beautiful day weather-wise thanks to high pressure overheadSunny, mild, light winds, lower humidity, all 💯#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxgcWNm pic.twitter.com/YElKWoxPEG— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 30, 2021
Conditions will be slightly warmer Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and a breezy southwest wind. Clouds will increase Saturday night, but rain will hold off until Sunday
STORMS MAKE A LATE-WEEKEND RETURN
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return to mid-Missouri on Sunday ahead of a pretty potent impulse in the jet stream.
It is uncertain whether or not we will be included in any severe weather chances Sunday afternoon, but we are getting into the climatological peak of when severe weather is most common for Missouri. As of now, severe weather chances will remain in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Rain will arrive from the south Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue in passing waves Sunday night through Tuesday. Rainfall amount will vary around 1.00" to 3.00", depending on the intensity of rainfall and the amount of rainfall-hours compared to amount of dry-time we get over that time period.