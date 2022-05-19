After a warm, mostly seasonal week in central Missouri, the pattern is about to flip yet again with below average temperatures taking over for a handful of days into next week. This change will be sparked by a cold front arriving on Friday.
Skies will clear somewhat overnight while temperatures remain mild thanks to a strong southerly influence. Temperatures will cool to around 70 with winds sustained between 10-20 mph.
Much of Friday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and gusts around 30 mph from the southwest.
A cold front will be approaching on Friday and the first thing you may notice is a drop in temperature, especially if you live in the northwestern half of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
This front is expected to stall overhead on Friday evening and stay put through much of Saturday.
Along this frontal boundary we are anticipating waves of energy to produce showers and thunderstorms. The best timing for these to initiate will be after 7pm, with an increase in spread through the evening hours. There is a chance these storms may become strong to severe, though the threat is low.
We are in a Storm Mode 1 on the zero to five scale for Friday night and Saturday due to this threat. Heavy rains may create flooding and some storms may also have large hail and strong winds. If storms manage to become organized at any point, a tornado cannot be ruled out.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through Saturday. It is not expected to be a washout day. Temps will be cooler with highs in the middle 60s.
Much cooler temps are on tap for Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the middle to upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will have a new low pressure system moving in from the southwest.
Clouds are expected to increase on Monday with rain arriving Monday night and then becoming widespread throughout Tuesday. Rain looks to move out either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
A warming trend will end next week and we expect above average temps for the end of May.