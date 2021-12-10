The forecast through the rest of Friday has shifted due to an increase in moisture. That increase in moisture has brought morning fog and will bring the potential for midday showers. Additionally, we will need to watch for thunderstorms this evening, some of which could be strong to severe.
MIDDAY SHOWERS
11:15AM Friday: A warm front is lifting to the north bringing showers that will help clear out the fog we've seen this morning.This front will also bring moisture into the region allowing for a brief window of strong to severe storms this evening. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xXWsvqZx7g— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 10, 2021
A cluster of light midday showers will be moving in from the south. This rain will be fairly light and will help clear the remaining fog from the region.
Showers should come to an end between 2-4 PM.
EVENING STORMS
A warm front will be positioned to our north this afternoon, allowing for mild and moist air to settle into the region. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible, but that’s not necessarily a good thing. Any sunshine would add instability, thunderstorm fuel, to our atmosphere.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2 (0 to 5 scale). This means that there could be issues and you will want to stay updated.
A few thunderstorms are expected to develop into the evening across central Missouri. These storms will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. We will also need to watch for a brief spin-up tornado.
The main event will be across southeast Missouri. Areas shaded in red should be on high alert for severe weather and be prepared for overnight tornadoes. If you have friends or family in the area, make sure they are paying attention.
FRIDAY NIGHT WIND
The cold front will pass and the severe weather threat will end for the KOMU 8 viewing area around 10PM, but non-thunderstorm related wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected overnight to usher in cooler air.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be cooler for Saturday with morning temperatures in the lower 30s and afternoon highs in the middle 40s. A few flurries will be possible in the morning across northern parts of the state, but no accumulation is expected.
A warming trend will begin on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.
Temperatures look to remain warm through the middle of next week before cooler air arrives to end the week.