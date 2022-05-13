Webstory Image.png

After days of record breaking temperatures, we managed to only tie the record once again on Friday. That marks 5 new records for the week and two ties. 

FRIDAY EVENING 

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours, but the bulk of the storms will stay to the east.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the primary threats.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday is looking mainly dry, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday will feature another chance of passing showers and thunderstorms with highs returning to near 80°.

Temperatures look cooler for next week, but are likely to remain above average for this time of the year.

