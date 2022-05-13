After days of record breaking temperatures, we managed to only tie the record once again on Friday. That marks 5 new records for the week and two ties.
FRIDAY EVENING
The bulk of the thunderstorm activity is well to the east of Highway 63. Most of the storms tonight should be along and east of Highway 54, but a few isolated rumbles can't be ruled out for the rest of us. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/bNGpNlyFDw— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 13, 2022
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours, but the bulk of the storms will stay to the east.
A few of these storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the primary threats.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday is looking mainly dry, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday will feature another chance of passing showers and thunderstorms with highs returning to near 80°.
Temperatures look cooler for next week, but are likely to remain above average for this time of the year.