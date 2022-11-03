Mid-Missouri tied a record high temperature on Thursday afternoon with a high temperature of 79°. Another record is in jeopardy for Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring windy conditions along with showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY FORECAST
Temperatures are expected to drop to the middle 60s on Friday morning, which would break a record for the warmest low temperature. The current record is 58° (1895).
Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s in the afternoon with skies remaining cloudy through the day. Rain chances are expected to stay off to the west through the bulk of the day.
In addition to the cloudy skies and warm temperatures it is going to be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase through the late afternoon into the early evening. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out during the evening hours, but the overall severe weather threat remains low.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed the Storm Mode Index at a 1 (0 to 5 scale). This means there likely won’t be any issues, but you’ll still want to pay attention.
INTO THE WEEKEND
It will remain windy into Saturday morning, but tailgates are looking dry & windy. Sunshine will be increasing on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
LOOKING AHEAD
It will be another warm start to the week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the early part of the week.