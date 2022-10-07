Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!
A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
Brrr. Get ready for a chilly Friday! Temps only in the 50s in Columbia today. The wind will make it feel that way, toohttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jBYEerTmJN— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 7, 2022
Passing clouds today will unfortunately bring no rain, but will limit any major warm-up as temps only reach the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Then, the cold sets in this evening and tonight.
FROST & FREEZE ALERTS
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for all of central Missouri for tonight through Saturday morning as temps will generally drop in the middle 30s, around 36 degrees from Columbia to Jefferson City to Lake of the Ozarks.
Locations over northern Missouri will be under freeze warnings tonight through Saturday morning as temps drop to at/below freezing, generally around 31-32 degrees overnight from Moberly to Mexico to Salisbury and Macon.
If you have plants sensitive to cold weather, or are not cold hardy like autumn mums and other fall ornamentals you must either cover or bring them inside to prevent permanent damage to the plant. Friday night is the only day forecast for a frost/freeze this weekend.
This frost is right on pace for this time of year. The average first frost over central Missouri generally occurs when temps reach 36 degrees, or cooler for the first time during the season. The average first frost is October 8th for Columbia. Tomorrow is October 8th.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK & EVENTS
The weekend is both host to Roots N Blues and the Hartsburg Pumpkin Fest - Dress for the cold weather! You will not be upset. There will be a lot of sunshine this weekend with highs in the lower 60s Saturday, warming in the lower 70s Sunday.
Next week features a slight pattern change. Temperatures will be warmer in the middle 70s once again. Regarding rain chances, there are some slight chances on Tuesday and Wednesdya in line with our next cold front, but the chance remains at 20% for now on both days.