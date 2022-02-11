Rain is in the forecast today followed by a big weekend cool-down to remind us we are still in the midst of winter.
Overall, Friday will still be a mild-ish day as temps have remained warm overnight. Most morning temperatures have held near 50 degrees overnight, so heading back in the 50s should not be a struggle, even with a passing cold front.
☂️ Rain showers are in the forecast this morning, don't forget your umbrella!Temps will be mild and winds will be breezy today with highs in the 50s, getting frigid tonight@KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/01FpYALF9k— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 11, 2022
The rain chance is most likely during the morning. We expect drier, cloudy conditions with gusty winds out from the northwest this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will hold in the lower to middle 50s until mid afternoon when the surge of colder air finally reaches Missouri, plummeting temps in the 10s by Saturday morning.
Wind chills into Saturday morning could be quite brisk, ranging anywhere from zero to 10 degrees. Brrr. Good news - Winds will subside and calm as the day goes on.
This weekend will be a cold one with quiet, sunny weather. Daytime temps will only reach the 20s Saturday, 30 son Sunday. We are back to a mild trend again next week.
The pattern does appear wet next week, especially form Wednesday through Thursday as an early spring storm system passes over the region. Signals for severe weather are also showing up for the Gulf Coast states. Here in Missouri, you can expect heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.