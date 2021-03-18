It has been a cloudy and rainy couple of days across central Missouri with many locations picking up 1-3”of rain.
Sunshine will return for the weekend with much warmer temperatures!
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
If you put any plants outside, make sure you bring them inside before you go to sleep tonight. Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 20s and wind chills will be in the lower 20s. Winter coats will probably be popular for the morning.
Sunny skies are expected through the day with highs reaching the lower 50s, which is slightly above average.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
We are on a warming trend through the weekend! Saturday will be a cool start with morning temperatures near 30°, but highs will warm into the upper 50s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday will be a little on the breezy side with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Winds will be out of the south helping to boost temperatures to the middle 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will return to the forecast early next week! Most of Monday looks dry, but a passing system will bring rain chances as we head into the back half of the day. These rain chances look to continue into Tuesday.
Wednesday looks drier, with a passing low pressure system expected somewhere in the Midwest, but there is a lot of uncertainty with the track of this. We’ll watch it, but rain chances are looking low for now.
Temperatures will be near average.