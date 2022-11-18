Brrr! Friday will be a cold day.
Clouds will be clearing this morning and we will see sunshine throughout the day giving the illusion of warmth outside. It will NOT be warm.
Frigid morning conditions in central MissouriTemps are in the 10s and 20s, wind chills are now in the SINGLE DIGITS!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @komunews pic.twitter.com/iifuShi3uN— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 18, 2022
Temperatures will be in the upper 10s to lower 20s this morning, only reaching the upper 20s this afternoon. Northerly winds at 10-15mph will push wind chills down to around 5 degrees this morning and at warmest it will "feel like" 19 degrees today.
The weekend weather will not be much better, but at least there no snow. There will be lots of sunshine this weekend. Breezy and cold on Saturday, calmer and warmer Sunday. Nightly temperatures this weekend will drop to the upper 10s.
Are you going to watch Mizzou Football on Saturday evening? Bundle up! Game time temps will already have fallen in the upper 20s by 6pm and there will be some wind (inducing wind chills).
Heading into Thanksgiving week, the weather is finally going to warm up. Now don't expect temps in the 60s and 70s...But at least temps will be back to more normal highs in the lower to middle 50s.
Looking ahead into Thanksgiving Day, we do have a chance for rain next Thursday. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be around 50 degrees. This rain chance could linger into next Friday which is Black Friday.