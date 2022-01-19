A brutal snap of cold weather officially moves in today and conditions will become dangerously cold. This stretch of weather is expected to last until the weekend.
DO NOT BE FOOLED! Stock iPhone and Android weather apps have today’s high in Columbia at 43 degrees. We’ve already hit that at MIDNIGHT!Daytime temps will actually be around 20 degrees with wind chills falling to near 5-10 degrees #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxgcWNm pic.twitter.com/fqE7JkelrV— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 19, 2022
Starting this morning will be the initial cool-down as morning temps will be near 30 degrees at 7am, falling to 24 at noon, then dropping to 19 degrees by 4pm.
We could even see a few snow flurries during the day, but we expect nearly all precipitation to stay well south of our viewing area.
Our storm mode index is at a 2 for Thursday as the coldest air of the season will be locked in, parked, pushing its full weight over the region. Wind chills will range from -5 to -15 Thursday morning with the coldest expected over northern Missouri.
Wind chill advisories are in effect for Macon where the wind chill average will be -10, or colder...Another brisk morning is expected Friday morning, but not as cold on daytime highs.
Warmer, but still cold weather is expected this weekend where highs will reach the middle 30s. At least we hold off on winter weather over the next 5 days.