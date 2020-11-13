TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

The typical swings in Missouri temperature and sunshine continues today and tomorrow, followed by another big cool-down Sunday. Missouri's weather doesn't figure itself out until next week.

Brisk wind chills today!

Deceptively cold. That's probably a great way to describe today as lots of sunshine will mask the frigid feels to the air. Wind chills this morning have been reported in the 10s over ALL of central Missouri. That's cold!

While the sunshine is abundant today, wind chill highs will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon.

Saturday Storms - severe weather?

It appears that rain will quickly move into central Missouri overnight tonight and linger for Saturday morning until about 11am.

There will be some dry time during the day. Although skies will remain cloudy, temps will rise out from the 30s/40s and to near a high of 60 thanks to a gusty south wind up to 35 mph.

Just ordinary rain Saturday morning, watching for strong storms Saturday eveningMain hazards are wind, hailTiming of these storms will be from 4pm to 9pm #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VnwxHXLPtD — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 13, 2020

The next rain chance comes with a passing cold front in the evening. There will be some instability in the atmosphere in addition to very high amounts of wind shear, another severe weather ingredient. Large hail and 60 mph winds will be possible in these Saturday evening storms from 4pm until 9pm.

Gusty Gales for Sunday's cool-down

Behind the passing cold front Saturday night will be a colder, drier air mass.

We are expecting west winds to be sustained at 20 mph and could gust to 35-40 mph during the day. Winds are expected to settle by Sunday evening as a large area of high pressure envelops the Midwest and central United States.

Tropics won't settle, another tropical system

As of Friday afternoon, post-tropical storm Eta no longer poses a threat to coastal United States. However, there is a new tropical system to track.

Invest-98 is a tropical disturbance south of Puerto Rico and is expected to become Iota, the 29th named storm of this record 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.