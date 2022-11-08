Webstory Image.png

A warm front will push through the region on Wednesday resulting in a significantly warmer day that could break records.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s with clearing skies. We’ll be mostly sunny though the afternoon with highs near 80°, which would break the current record high for the day of 78° (1999).

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 70s once again on Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies before a strong cold front arrives Thursday night bringing a big drop in temperatures. This cold front will also bring rain chances for Thursday night. Rain will largely be gone before temperatures drop to near freezing, but if we can cool fast enough a flurry mixing in with the rain isn’t out of the question.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Cold air will arrive on Friday and last into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be well below average with lows in the 20s and highs generally in the 40s.

8 Day PM.png

