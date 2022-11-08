A warm front will push through the region on Wednesday resulting in a significantly warmer day that could break records.
Record Watch: A warm front will arrive tonight setting us up for what is likely to be a record breaking Wednesday. The current record is 78° set in 1999. My forecast is 80°. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/i4fHOv250f— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 9, 2022
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s with clearing skies. We’ll be mostly sunny though the afternoon with highs near 80°, which would break the current record high for the day of 78° (1999).
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 70s once again on Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies before a strong cold front arrives Thursday night bringing a big drop in temperatures. This cold front will also bring rain chances for Thursday night. Rain will largely be gone before temperatures drop to near freezing, but if we can cool fast enough a flurry mixing in with the rain isn’t out of the question.
Cold air will arrive on Friday and last into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be well below average with lows in the 20s and highs generally in the 40s.