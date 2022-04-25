We’ll see clear skies overnight and calming winds with temperatures falling into the middle 30s. This means that patchy frost is possible to start the day! Bring plants inside or cover them to protect them from the colder temperatures.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs warming to the lower 60s. Winds will be fairly calm through the day, making for a great day to get yard work done!
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Wednesday will be another great day to get outside and it will be more seasonal for this time of the year with highs in the lower 70s.
If you’re suffering from the sniffles and feeling allergy symptoms, tree pollen is likely to be the culprit. Pollen values will be high until rain chances return on Thursday.
Rain chances will return late Wednesday night into Thursday as a frontal boundary is expected to stall across the region. This stalled frontal boundary will bring isolated to scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures are generally expected to be closer to our average high for the time of the year beginning on Friday and continuing into early next week.