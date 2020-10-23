Temperatures have dropped nearly 40° since Thursday afternoon, and the cooler air is going to continue to filter in overnight.
High school football games will be chilly tonight with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s and wind chills in the middle 30s. If you are headed to an area game, grab those layers and those coats because you will likely want them.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the region as temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 30s tonight. If you have any outdoor plants be sure to cover them or bring them inside as these temperatures could permanently damage them.
Weekend forecast
Saturday is looking dry and is trending to a little more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the day. Highs will only reach the lower 50s. The Mizzou tigers will play Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field and it will feel like football weather! Temperatures will start in those lower 50s at kickoff and fall into the 40s for the conclusion of the game.
Another quick moving system is expected to pass through the region on Sunday bringing cloudy skies, and possibly a few showers late in the day. Highs will only reach the middle 50s.
Looking ahead
A cold front will push through the region late Sunday into Monday and that will once again send temperatures tumbling once again. Monday will be cloudy with passing rain showers and highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday will feature more of the same with highs in the low 40s and passing showers.
Low temperatures on both of these nights are expected to be in the lower 30s and this temperature drop could result in some mixed precipitation. That’s right, snowflakes or sleet could mix in with the rain, but it is not expected to accumulate or cause issues. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated, but this is nothing to worry about
A slight warming tend looks to kick in by the middle of the next week as slight chances of rain remain in the forecast. Get ready for another cool week with limited sunshine.