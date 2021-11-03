Another frosty mornings are expected this week followed by a warm-up into the weekend.
Seasonally cool temperatures will continue over the coming days. Average highs are in the upper 50s for early November. Average lows are around 40 degrees. We have been much cooler than that.
Freeze warnings and widespread frost are possible again into Thursday morning as temps across the region will be near, or below freezing. Regardless if these warnings are issued by the National Weather Service, freezing conditions have now routinely set in and plants sensitive to cold weather need to be brought in to prevent killing its roots.
Any passing storm systems will be forced south as high pressure is locked in over Missouri and Illinois. From now through Friday expect lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS
A reminder to set clocks back one hour early Sunday morning at 2am as Daylight Saving Time ends.
EMS and Fire Departments also ask for residents to test their smoke detectors and change its batteries.
Into the weekend, conditions will continually trend warmer with temps rising in the 50s and lower 60s. Next week will be even warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Another storm system will move in mid week.