The week ahead will be very mild and fairly dry. Rain will be held out of the region until the weekend where there could be several days in a row of decent chances.
Lets focus on the end of February ending nice and mild. Temps this morning will be near 29 degrees, feeling like 21 degrees thanks to any wind chill.
Temps this morning are in the 20s with chilly 'feels-like' conditionsWe should see temps rise in the lower 60s this afternoon, nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rbb1l6sDjZ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 28, 2022
There will be a few passing clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
February's Almanac Numbers: This month has been colder than normal, running about -2.5ºF cooler than the 30-year average. We have had snow on the ground (snowpack) for nearly half the month. Precipitation totals are down, only at 1.14" received compared to 2.12" we typically receive over the last 30 years. However, we have received nearly 15" of snow this month, compared to the 4.6" we average over the last 30 years.
Drought has developed over western and southwestern Missouri. We are entering into our spring rain season and at times, precipitation chances can be numerous/abundant over the next 3-4 months...A dry spring would have major implications on agriculture in Missouri.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmest days of the week with more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees! Nothing record-breaking...Our record highs for March 1st and 2nd are 77 and 78 degrees, respectively.
Jetstream energy does appear to begin running more overhead beginning Thursday and will lead to an initial cool-down Thursday where temps will only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
By this weekend, more energy in the jet stream will arrive and rain chances appear likely. Already, we have 30-40% rain chances for Saturday through Tuesday of next week.