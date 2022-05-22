May has been allllll over the place. We started cool, then got incredibly hot with summer-like temps and numerous broken records during a second-week heat wave. The third week of May was fairly seasonal, and now we are heading back down into the trenches. Temps should warm back up for Memorial Day weekend.
Until then...
Monday will begin on a chilly note with temps in the middle 40s, and with increasing clouds we will warm into the upper 60s. Overall, those temps are roughly 10º below average for this time of year.
Winds may gust up to 25 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the region. It will bring rain with it, too.
Showers will spread from the west to the east during the day on Tuesday, becoming widespread across central Missouri in the afternoon and overnight. A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning.
This rain should be mostly light in intensity. This should provide for a good soaking rain, with 1-2" expected over the two days.
Clouds will begin decreasing behind the system for Thursday, though temps will still struggle to reach 70º.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
High pressure will move closer to us on Friday, providing for a sunny day to end a dreary week. Temperatures will jump to highs in the 80s. This will begin a warm, above average holiday weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be warmer, in the middle to upper 80s, due to a warm front pushing through and to our north, surging warm air from the southern U.S.
There is a chance for a weakening cold front to give us showers and thunderstorms on Monday (Memorial Day).
This may kick off a warm and active end to May and beginning to June with multiple chances for storms to remainder of the week.