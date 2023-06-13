Morning temperatures are beginning in the 50s across mid-Missouri. Temperatures will warm throughout the day to the lower 80s this afternoon. There will still be low levels of humidity which will lead to comfortable outdoor conditions.
Over the next few days, temperatures and humidity increase and will lead to rain chances by the end of the week. There are slight chances for pop-up showers tomorrow, but most, if not all, will remain dry as light rain will have to fight through dry air.
Friday and Saturday are the greatest chances for rain this week, but will not be as widespread as past weekend rain.