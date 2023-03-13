We managed to stay cloudy and cold today, but temperatures are going to be on a warmer trend with sunshine returning for a few days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Clouds are expected to slowly break apart through the night, allowing for temperatures to drop into the middle 20s. Sunshine is expected to return through the day with highs warming to the middle to upper 40s.
Tuesday is Pi Day! We should see the return of more sunshine too with highs in the middle to upper 40s.Sunshine + Pie? That's a win! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/l5sf5ld7Sa— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 13, 2023
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will soar on Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. However, cloud cover will be increasing through the day with highs warming to the lower 60s.
Rain is expected to return to the region on Thursday and it could be accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time across central Missouri, but there will be a chance across Oklahoma and Arkansas pointing south.
Temperatures will cool significantly at the end of the week through the weekend.