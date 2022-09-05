Mid-Missouri managed to stay relatively cool and cloudy today due to a low pressure system off to our east. This will slowly move east, giving way to more sunshine in the coming days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Fog is possible to kick off the day with morning temperatures in the middle 60s. Fog will likely take a bit of time to disperse, but should exit by late morning.
Temperatures will warm to the lower to middle 80s with more sunshine for the afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will start to warm to the middle and upper 80s through the rest of the shortened work week.
We’ll be watching for the possibility of a developing storm system into the weekend that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms along with some cooler weather for early next week. There are some indications that this system could stall, bringing a few days of cooler air and additional cloud cover. Stay tuned!