Now that we've had our first winter storm of the season we're seeing a very "black and white" scene over central Missouri. In order to get a melt going and see a few more colors return, we'll need warmer temps and sunshine. We should briefly get that this week before more precipitation comes down.
Regardless, get used to the clouds. January is often the cloudiest month of the year in Missouri and it looks to hold true for at least the first half of the month.
EARLY-WEEK MELT
First, we'll deal with a continued fog/mist overnight into Monday morning. It should lift on Monday but we'll likely remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs should reach around 40º. There will be some melting, but you really want more sunshine for a better melt.
Dense fog will continue into Monday morning. Use those low beams! pic.twitter.com/1KxYkEtlm6— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) January 4, 2021
Tuesday should see some of that sun. In fact, it is the best chance for any sunshine most of this week. A bit of sun combined with highs in the middle 40s should allow for a good ice and snow melt on Tuesday.
As snow and ice melt over the coming days please be sure to watch for any falling ice from trees, roofs, etc.
MID-WEEK SYSTEM
Another low pressure system is set to move through Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday as a trough builds into the Midwest.
This will bring our next chance for precipitation.
At this time we expect much of it to be rain, starting Wednesday afternoon or evening and continuing into Thursday morning. Therefore, mainly an overnight system.
As temperatures cool to near freezing overnight we will watch for rain to change to a wintry mix or snow. It is too early to know how much accumulation to expect. At this time we don't expect more than an inch of snow. Stay tuned.
Any remaining snow or mix should exit Thursday morning. Clouds, however, will hold on through the week.
Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, seasonal for this time of year.
Next weekend may see a weak cold front moving through. We'll be tracking that to see if it strengthens as it develops this week. For now, next weekend should be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 30s.